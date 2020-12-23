Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 10.7%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 7,171,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,613,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

