Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $46.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $867,000.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,727,839 shares of company stock worth $434,228,134 in the last ninety days.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.