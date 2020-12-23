Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

