Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

LON:SUMO traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 332.96 ($4.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,329. Sumo Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of £563.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.88.

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider David Wilton acquired 7,000 shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

