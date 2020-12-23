Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW) Shares Down 28.6%

Summit Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNTW)’s share price traded down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW)

Summit Networks Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the distribution of glass craft products. It intends to establish business or to acquire and/or invest in existing environmental technology businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Vancouver, London.

