Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

