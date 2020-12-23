Strs Ohio Sells 8,690 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after buying an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after buying an additional 2,639,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 175,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.