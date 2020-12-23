Strs Ohio Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock worth $856,802. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

