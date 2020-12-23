Strs Ohio Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after buying an additional 464,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 581.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

