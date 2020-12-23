Strs Ohio Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $7,527,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

