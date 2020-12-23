Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 19,968 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,968 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cree by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.