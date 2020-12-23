Strs Ohio Buys 30,819 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1,400.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HD Supply by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

