Strs Ohio Acquires 12,180 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.