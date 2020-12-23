StrongHands (SHND) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $235,421.22 and $111.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,261,758,839 coins and its circulating supply is 16,848,564,485 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

