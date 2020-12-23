Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.20

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €79.20 ($93.18) and last traded at €77.35 ($91.00), with a volume of 82349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.45 ($92.29).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.93 ($90.50).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

