Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Straumann has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.