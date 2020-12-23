Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

