Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

