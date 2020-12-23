Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SRE opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.