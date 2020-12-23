Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average volume of 263 call options.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.