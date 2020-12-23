Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 4,034 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

