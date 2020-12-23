STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.40

Shares of STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.50. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 43,745 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.02.

About STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

