Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to Buy

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

