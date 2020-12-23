Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to Buy

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.