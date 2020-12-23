stETH Price Tops $595.25 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. stETH has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $11,570.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $595.25 or 0.02575773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00138257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00689921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00381313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00105974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00065393 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

