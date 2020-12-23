Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 64.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.41. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

