Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 1,322,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 877,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

