Steel Excel Inc. Sells 5,864 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Aviat Networks by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

