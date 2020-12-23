State Street Corp Sells 44,763 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,835 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Peabody Energy worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,284 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 197,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

