State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Clearfield worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $511,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

