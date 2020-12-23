State Street Corp Raises Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Materialise were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -725.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Materialise NV has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

