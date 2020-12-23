State Street Corp Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 384,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.83 million, a P/E ratio of 259.56 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.