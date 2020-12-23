State Street Corp Acquires 31,106 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

