State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading 34% Higher

Shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) traded up 34% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.85. 9,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01.

State Bank of India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

