Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of STCB stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

