Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 57,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.