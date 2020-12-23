Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,000.

Shares of SGC stock traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 76.35 ($1.00). 745,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,185. Stagecoach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £420.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

