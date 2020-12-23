SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,457.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,457.46 ($19.04).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($19.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.46. The firm has a market cap of £15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

