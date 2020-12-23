Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

