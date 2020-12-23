Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 276,802 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 331,811 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. BidaskClub cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

