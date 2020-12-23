Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $218.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

