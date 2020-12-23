Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.