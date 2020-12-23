Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.33% of Team worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Team by 63,317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Team by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

