Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.33% of PowerFleet worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,204,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,370 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWFL shares. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

PWFL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.