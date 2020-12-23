SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. William Blair upgraded SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of SPX by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

