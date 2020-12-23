Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading Up 5.8%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 104,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

