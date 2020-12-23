Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.14. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $91,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares in the company, valued at $264,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $147,119.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

