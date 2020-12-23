Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 6,399,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,738,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

