Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,845.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,700.34 or 0.99976717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.