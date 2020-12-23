SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.56 and last traded at $117.73. 16,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 85,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.