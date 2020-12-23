SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.78

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 6020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

