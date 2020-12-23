SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) (ASX:SFY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.36

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) (ASX:SFY) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$49.05.

